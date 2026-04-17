"Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" exercise concludes in Türkiye - VIDEO

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The "Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise, held in Konya, Türkiye, has successfully concluded.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the exercise leaders provided participants with detailed information on the results and overall analysis of the accomplished activities, News.Az reports, via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

During the event, statistical data reflecting the course of the training were presented, and a short video dedicated to the international search and rescue exercise was shown.

In conclusion, the participating delegations exchanged gifts.

News.Az