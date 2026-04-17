Erdogan holds meeting with speakers at IPU Assembly

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with parliamentary speakers attending the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), according to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova participated in the meeting, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, the Turkish President greeted the parliamentary speakers and emphasized the importance of the event and the relevance of the topics discussed.

He highly valued the mission carried out by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and expressed his confidence that the 152nd Assembly would contribute to laying the foundations for a more just and secure world, and a future accompanied by peace and stability within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy.

President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that strengthening cooperation between parliaments plays an important role in addressing global challenges and noted the necessity of developing dialogue and mutual understanding.

News.Az