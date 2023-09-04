Azerbaijan demined 95,000 hectares in its liberated territories since end of Second Karabakh War: ANAMA

Azerbaijan has demined 95,000 hectares in its liberated lands since the end of the Second Karabakh War, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Suleymanov noted that nearly 30,000 anti-personnel and 17,000 anti-tank landmines, as well as 40,000 units of unexploded ordnance have been defused during the reporting period.

As for landmine blast-related casualties, the ANAMA chairman said a total of 305 people were affected by landmine blasts. “About 57 of them were killed, while the rest received various degrees of bodily injuries.”

News.Az