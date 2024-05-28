Azerbaijan demines border village liberated from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A media tour has reportedly been organized to the villages of the Gazakh region liberated from occupation, News.az reports.

During the visit, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan briefed media reporters on demining work in the village of Baganis Ayrim in Gazakh District.To note, following the delimitation activities, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return of territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajily to Azerbaijan.On May 14, 2024, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajily in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service.

News.Az