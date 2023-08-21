Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan detects another 337 landmines in liberated territories

Azerbaijan detects another 337 landmines in liberated territories

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) announced weekly information (14.08.2023 - 20.08.2023) on the operations carried out in the territories liberated from the occupation, ANAMA told News.az.

According to ANAMA, 234 anti-personnel mines, 103 anti-tank mines, and 53 unexploded military ordnance (UXO) were found in Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Lachin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

It was reported that 453, 90 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.


