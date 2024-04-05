Azerbaijan develops e-map for water resources assessment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has produced an e-map to assess water resources in the country.

The advisor to the Agency chairman, Asad Shirinov, made this announcement at an event on "Climate Change View from Space" in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Our agency has developed an electronic map for water resources assessment, containing comprehensive details, with 150 water meters installed over the past two years, and plans to install 40 more this year,” he added.

