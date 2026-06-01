Binance launches US stock and ETF trading on platform

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In a major move that further blurs the lines between digital assets and traditional finance, crypto exchange Binance announced on Monday, June 1, that it has launched stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trading directly on its platform.

The new feature expands Binance’s ecosystem beyond cryptocurneys, giving users access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs directly through the Binance app. To lower the barrier to entry for retail investors, the platform is supporting fractional share purchases, enabling users to buy small portions of equities with an investment minimum of just $5, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strategic rollout positions Binance alongside a growing number of multi-asset financial platforms—such as rival crypto exchange Coinbase and retail brokerage Robinhood—that aim to capture market share by serving as all-in-one financial "super apps".

Catering to global retail demand for continuous market access, Binance's traditional equities platform will operate on a 24/5 schedule, allowing customers to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs around the clock on weekdays. Extended-hours trading has rapidly gained traction across the industry as modern traders increasingly seek to execute orders outside of standard Wall Street operating hours.

The launch marks Binance's most significant traditional equity push since it shuttered an earlier tokenized-stock program in 2021 due to intense international regulatory scrutiny. To navigate compliance and backend logistics, Binance's new stock trading infrastructure routes user orders directly to its licensed clearing broker partner, Alpaca Securities LLC, for execution, settlement, and custody.

News.Az