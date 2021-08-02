Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 844 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 2, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 649 citizens, and the second one to 195 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,041,622 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,924,126 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,117,496 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.


