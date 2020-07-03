Azerbaijan discloses number of fatal COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of fatal cases from COVID-19 is less than two percent from the total number of infected in Azerbaijan, said Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

He made the remarks Friday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Bayramli noted that 583 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours.

“In one day, 7 patients have died in the country, raising the death toll to 235. The number of recoveries from coronavirus stands at 10,820,” the TABIB chairman said.

He added that 59 patients are currently on artificial respiration.

News.Az