Azerbaijan discovered 18 mass graves in its liberated territories: State Commission

Excavations conducted in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation have unearthed 18 mass graves, from which the remains of 169 individuals have been exhumed.

This is reflected in an article by Gazanfar Ahmadov, Secretary of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, News.Az reports.The excavation also revealed the remains of 259 people during large-scale construction and reconstruction efforts in these areas, with 16 identities confirmed from previously reported missing persons, says the article.The State Commission has a list of 3,890 individuals missing from the First Karabakh War (1991-1994), comprising 3,171 servicemen and 719 civilians, including children, women, and older adults.Additionally, the article indicates that 872 people survived the conflict, with 253 taken to Armenia. The Commission has also listed six servicemen as missing from the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

News.Az