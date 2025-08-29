Azerbaijan doubles gold export revenues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in gold exports between January and July 2025, with the total value reaching $178.8 million — a 2.4-fold rise compared to the same period last year, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Data from the August edition of the Export Review shows that in July alone, gold exports amounted to $33.9 million, more than doubling year-on-year, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the seven-month span, the country’s overall non-oil sector exports also climbed by 11.4%, totaling $2.1 billion compared to the same period in 2024.

