Azerbaijan sees significant growth in gold export revenues

Azerbaijan has experienced a significant surge in gold exports, with 748.29 kg valued at over $40.17 million shipped during the first two months of 2025, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the exports grew by 2 times in volume and rose by 5.9 times in value, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In January-February 2025, the entire volume of gold from Azerbaijan was exported exclusively to Switzerland.

