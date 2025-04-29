Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees significant growth in gold export revenues

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees significant growth in gold export revenues
Photo: CNN

Azerbaijan has experienced a significant surge in gold exports, with 748.29 kg valued at over $40.17 million shipped during the first two months of 2025, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the exports grew by 2 times in volume and rose by 5.9 times in value, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In January-February 2025, the entire volume of gold from Azerbaijan was exported exclusively to Switzerland.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      