Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products

In January-June 2018 Azerbaijan exported 548,024.03 tonnes of oil products worth $282,794,130.

This is up 44.13% or 167,733,390 tonnes and 1.94-fold or $136,796,320 from previous year, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

Share of oil products in total export of Azerbaijan in the reporting period made up 3.26%.

News.Az

