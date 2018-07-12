Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products
In January-June 2018 Azerbaijan exported 548,024.03 tonnes of oil products worth $282,794,130.
This is up 44.13% or 167,733,390 tonnes and 1.94-fold or $136,796,320 from previous year, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.
Share of oil products in total export of Azerbaijan in the reporting period made up 3.26%.
