Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products

In January-June 2018 Azerbaijan exported 548,024.03 tonnes of oil products worth $282,794,130.

This is up 44.13% or 167,733,390 tonnes and 1.94-fold or $136,796,320 from previous year, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

Share of oil products in total export of Azerbaijan in the reporting period made up 3.26%.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      