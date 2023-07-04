Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss cooperation, investment stimulation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), headed by Managing Director of the Bank for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone, News.Az reports.

In a tweet, Minister Jabbarov said the meeting focused on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, as well as on investment stimulation.

“During the meeting with the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development led by the Managing Director of the Bank for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone, we exchanged views on the efficient cooperation of our country with the institution, stimulation of investments, as well as the reforms carried out for improving the business environment,” said the Azerbaijani minister.

News.Az