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The World Snooker Championship 2026 is finally here, and it’s the moment every snooker fan waits for all year.

The world’s best cueists have gathered once again at the iconic Crucible Theatre, ready to battle through one of the toughest formats in sport. With big names, surprise challengers, and high stakes, this year’s event is already delivering drama, News.Az reports, citing Scongress.

From early-round clashes to the intense final, this tournament is a complete test of skill, patience, and mental strength. Players like Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong are in focus, but as always, the Crucible has a way of producing unexpected heroes.

The World Snooker Championship 2026 is being played at the famous Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, a venue that has defined the sport for decades. Running from April 18 to May 4, the competition features 32 players fighting through a knockout format that rewards consistency and focus.

Half of the players enter as top seeds based on rankings, while the rest earn their place through tough qualifiers. This mix creates a unique balance where experience meets hunger. The defending champion Zhao Xintong returns after a stunning run last year, while veterans and rising talents look to challenge him. With long matches and increasing pressure in each round, every session can change the course of the tournament.

World Snooker Championship dates, venue

As tradition continues, the tournament remains rooted at the Crucible Theatre. It has been the home of this championship since 1977, and a recent agreement ensures it will stay there for many more years.

The event spans over two weeks, starting in mid-April and concluding in early May. This extended schedule allows for a gradual build-up, where players must maintain peak performance over multiple rounds.

World Snooker Championship schedule, draw, times



The draw took place after the qualifying rounds, where players battled to secure the final spots. The first round matches are played over 19 frames, making them competitive but still manageable compared to later rounds.

Early results have already given fans plenty to talk about. Zhao Xintong started strong with a win over Liam Highfield. Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins also moved forward comfortably. Meanwhile, experienced players like Mark Williams showed why they remain dangerous opponents.

Some of the most anticipated matches include Judd Trump facing Gary Wilson and Ronnie O’Sullivan taking on He Guoqiang. These matchups often define the tone of the tournament.

As the event progresses, the format becomes longer. The second round and quarterfinals move to 25 frames, semifinals stretch to 33, and the final is played over 35 frames. It’s a true endurance test.

What is the prize money?



There is more than just pride at stake. The winner of this year’s championship will take home £500,000, making it one of the most rewarding titles in snooker.

The total prize fund crosses £2 million, with players earning more as they progress. Even reaching the later stages guarantees significant rewards, which adds extra intensity to every match. There is also a bonus for the highest break, encouraging attacking play.

World Snooker Championship format



The format remains one of the toughest in professional sport. A straight knockout system means there are no second chances. Lose once, and you’re out.

What makes it challenging is the increasing number of frames in each round. Players must adapt their strategy, manage fatigue, and stay mentally sharp. A slow start can be costly, but comebacks are always possible, especially in longer matches.

Last year proved how unpredictable the format can be, with Zhao Xintong winning the title after coming through qualifiers. That journey required extra matches, showing how demanding the path can be.

How to watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship



Fans have plenty of options to follow the action live. In the UK, the tournament is broadcast on BBC channels, including BBC One, Two, and Four. Every match is also available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

TNT Sports offers full coverage as well, while viewers can stream matches through HBO Max. With multiple platforms available, it’s easier than ever to keep up with every frame.

Previous World Snooker Championship winners



The championship has a rich history filled with legendary names. Players like Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis dominated earlier eras, setting high standards for future generations.

In recent years, the winners list has become more diverse. Zhao Xintong claimed the title in 2025, while Kyren Wilson and Luca Brecel also added their names to the trophy.

Ronnie O’Sullivan remains one of the most successful players in the tournament’s history and continues to chase another title. Each year brings a new story, and that’s what makes this event so special.

News.Az