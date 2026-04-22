Sidra Medicine launches Qatar's first advanced gene-editing therapy for blood disorders

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Sidra Medicine has officially unveiled Qatar's first advanced gene-editing therapy program, marking a historic milestone for the nation's healthcare sector.

This breakthrough treatment utilizes cutting-edge CRISPR technology to target hereditary blood disorders, specifically providing a transformative cure for patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

The procedure involves harvesting a patient’s own stem cells and genetically modifying them in a laboratory to correct the underlying defect before reintroducing them into the body.

This process enables the production of healthy hemoglobin, effectively eliminating the need for lifelong blood transfusions and frequent hospital stays. By successfully integrating this world-class medical innovation, Sidra Medicine solidifies Qatar’s position as a regional leader in precision medicine and offers a new life-changing reality for patients with chronic genetic conditions.

News.Az