IRGC seizes Israeli-linked ship, second vessel in Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Wednesday it had intercepted and transferred two vessels to Iranian territorial waters over alleged violations in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC identified the ships as the MSC Francesca, which it claimed is linked to Israel, and the Epaminodes, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

The vessels were said to have been operating without authorisation, committing repeated violations, tampering with navigation systems and endangering maritime security while attempting to exit the strait covertly.

“With the intelligence superiority of our forces, these vessels were identified and stopped in order to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC Navy said.

It added that the vessels had been transferred to Iranian territorial waters for inspection of their cargo and documentation.

The IRGC Navy also warned that any attempt to violate regulations governing transit through the Strait of Hormuz, or actions deemed inconsistent with safe passage, would be closely monitored and met with “decisive and lawful action.”

News.Az