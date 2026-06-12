Azerbaijan, Ecuador agree visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders

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Azerbaijan and Ecuador will exempt holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements.

The decision is reflected in a draft law on the approval of an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Ecuador on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports, which was discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, News.Az reports, citing APA.

News.Az