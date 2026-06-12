5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Azerbaijan
- 12 Jun 2026 16:31
- 12 Jun 2026 16:52
- 1063690
- Azerbaijan
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Source: Republic Seismological Survey Center
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s northern Gabala district.
The quake was recorded at 15:13 (local time) by the Seismological Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.Az reports.
According to initial data, the earthquake epicenter was located 11 km southwest of the Gabala station, at a depth of 42 kilometers.