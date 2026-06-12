Yandex metrika counter

5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Azerbaijan
Source: Republic Seismological Survey Center

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s northern Gabala district.

The quake was recorded at 15:13 (local time) by the Seismological Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.Az reports.

According to initial data, the earthquake epicenter was located 11 km southwest of the Gabala station, at a depth of 42 kilometers.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      