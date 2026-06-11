Azerbaijan and Iran sign protocol on cooperation in increasing freight transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a protocol on cooperation on the completion of the Astara Terminal and the expansion of freight transport along the North–South International Transport Corridor following talks between the two countries’ railway authorities in Tehran.

The document was signed during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, and Jabbar Ali Zakeri, head of Iran’s railway administration. The meeting was held as part of Rustamov’s visit to Iran, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between the railways of Azerbaijan and Iran, prospects for the development of freight transport along the North–South corridor, and opportunities to increase cargo volumes. The importance of the Astara Terminal as a key infrastructure component of the corridor was highlighted, with officials noting its planned annual handling capacity of 3.5–4 million tonnes, which is expected to significantly enhance regional transit potential once fully operational.

Rustamov and Zakeri also visited the Astara Terminal construction site, where they were briefed on the progress of construction and installation works, as well as the remaining stages of implementation. Officials said the project is nearing completion.

More than 345,000 tonnes of cargo were handled at the Astara terminal in the first five months of 2026, representing a 26 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

News.Az