Azerbaijan moves to fine social media platforms up to 50,000 manats

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The Milli Majlis has approved on first reading a draft law introducing fines for violations of requirements related to the operation of age-restricted social media platforms.

The measures are outlined in a new Article 388-4 added to the Code of Administrative Offenses, News.Az reports, citing APA.

According to the draft, failure to provide required information under the Law on Information, Informatization and Protection of Information, missing deadlines, or submitting incomplete or distorted data will result in fines ranging from 6,000 to 7,000 manats for officials and 15,000 to 20,000 manats for legal entities. Additional penalties apply for failing to respond within five working days to official inquiries, with fines of 7,000 to 8,000 manats for officials and 25,000 to 30,000 manats for legal entities.

The draft also introduces fines for violations of safety requirements on age-restricted platforms, ranging from 8,000 to 9,000 manats for officials and 35,000 to 40,000 manats for legal entities, increasing to 9,000 to 10,000 manats and 45,000 to 50,000 manats respectively for repeat offenses within one year. The law will enter into force 12 months after publication.

News.Az