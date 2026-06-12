Azerbaijan hosts media and human rights awareness session

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Azerbaijani media representatives have taken part in an awareness session on human rights and journalism ethics organised by the Institute for Legal and Human Rights and the Media Development Agency as part of the country's "Human Rights Month" initiative.

The event focused on increasing journalists' understanding of legal requirements and ethical standards related to the protection of human rights in media reporting, News.Az reports.

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Speaking at the session, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Legal and Human Rights, Muhammad Guluzade, said the media plays a key role in promoting human rights and shaping public awareness. He noted that the institute regularly monitors media content and has observed a decline in violations of human rights-related standards in recent years.

According to Guluzade, only four or five websites continue to show recurring violations, while at least 15 media outlets have corrected previously identified shortcomings. He also said that legal issues are now covered by 23 academic journals and that articles published over the past five years have been collected in a dedicated database.

"The support of the media is essential in improving legal awareness among the public," he said.

Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Natiq Mammadli said journalists carry significant responsibility in safeguarding human rights through their reporting.

He stressed that media organisations should encourage journalists to participate in training programmes and discussions on human rights issues, while ensuring that reporting complies with professional ethics and legal standards.

Mammadli highlighted the protection of children's rights as a particular area of concern, warning against the publication of personal information or images of minors during ongoing investigations.

During the session, legal experts presented examples of common human rights violations in journalism, including breaches of the presumption of innocence, interference in private and family life, unauthorised disclosure of personal data, discrimination, hate speech and unethical reporting on suicide cases.

Participants were also informed about the legal consequences of human rights violations and the importance of maintaining ethical and professional standards in media work.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session and discussions on the role of human rights-sensitive reporting in modern journalism.

News.Az