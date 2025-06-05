Azerbaijan elected to UN tourism executive council

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the 71st meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Europe held in Baku on June 5–6, Azerbaijan was elected to the organization’s Executive Council for the 2025–2029 term.

Among the nine candidate countries competing for five available seats on the Executive Council of the European Regional Commission, the candidacies of Azerbaijan, Slovenia, France, Croatia, and Greece were approved for the upcoming term, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Azerbaijan previously served as a member of the Executive Council during the periods 2013–2017, 2017–2021, and 2023–2025. In 2017, the country was elected as the Chair of the Executive Council.

At the conclusion of the event, following discussions, the decision was made to hold the next 72nd session of the European Regional Commission in Malta.

News.Az