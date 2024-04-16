Azerbaijan, EU discuss cooperation within international platforms and formats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday received EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for Azerbaijan-EU ties, the role of Azerbaijan in relations between Central Asia and the EU, as well as issues of cooperation within the framework of international platforms and formats.

The main topic of discussion was the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of energy security, communications and transport, as well as relations with Central Asia within the framework of this.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the EU, which includes joint activities in the field of energy security, as well as the development of alternative energy resources, in cooperation in this area was emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the work carried out by Azerbaijan both in the Baku port and in the field of development of transport and communications.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az