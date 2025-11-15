Azerbaijan, EU discuss expanding cooperation in digital communications

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the EU have held discussions on enhancing global digital connectivity and expanding cooperation in this field.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov and the EU Ambassador to Baku Marijana Kujundzic, News.Az reports.

Preparations for the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC), which will be held in Baku in the second half of November, were also discussed.

The EU Ambassador praised Azerbaijan's efforts to develop global digital connectivity and promote sustainable digital transformation and reaffirmed its support for the country's initiatives in this area.

Asadov, for his part, expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to continue its mutually beneficial partnership with the EU in the digital and transport sectors and emphasized the importance of further deepening cooperation within the WTDC.

News.Az