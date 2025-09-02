Yandex metrika counter

New EU envoy arrives in Azerbaijan

New EU envoy arrives in Azerbaijan
EU's new Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić

The newly appointed EU ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, has arrived in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Before this appointment, Marijana Kujundžić served as the representative of Croatia in the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels.  

Previously, she held various positions in the Permanent Representation of Croatia to the EU and in the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


