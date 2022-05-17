Azerbaijan-EU trade to hit record high in 2022: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU will reach a record high in 2022, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday.

The minister made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-EU business forum in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the EU is the largest investor in Azerbaijan.

“For ten years, over 700 EU companies have been operating in Azerbaijan,” said Minister Jabbarov, stressing that the EU investment in the country is more than $20 billion.

