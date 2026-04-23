Russia strikes Zelenskyy’s hometown Kryvyi Rih

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Russian forces launched a new wave of strikes on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure in the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the city of Kryvyi Rih, early Thursday, causing fires and disrupting local services.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, the attack damaged an administrative building and a key infrastructure facility, triggering a fire and prompting an emergency response operation. Local officials confirmed that a 41-year-old woman was injured and was taken to hospital for urgent surgery after sustaining serious chest wounds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strike also damaged a high-voltage cable at a substation, leading to temporary changes in public transport routes as trolleybus services were rerouted while repair crews worked to restore electricity supply.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih came amid a wider overnight drone assault across Ukraine. Several regions were targeted, including Dnipro, where residential buildings were hit and multiple fires broke out after drones struck high-rise apartments, vehicles, and commercial sites.

Ukrainian authorities reported that around 155 strike drones were launched in the latest wave of attacks, underscoring continued escalation in air strikes across southern, eastern, and northern parts of the country.

News.Az