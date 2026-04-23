Energy talks: Japan pushes Saudi oil supply expansion

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Japan has asked Saudi Arabia to expand its energy supplies to help ensure stable crude oil flows, amid ongoing global uncertainty in energy markets and regional security risks.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi raised the request during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation on energy stability. She expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s ongoing crude oil shipments to Japan, including deliveries through Yanbu Port, and asked for further expansion of supply, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The discussion also covered rising geopolitical tensions and their impact on global shipping routes. Takaichi stressed the need to maintain the US-Iran ceasefire and called for rapid de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East. She highlighted the importance of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil transport.

She added that Japan supports continued diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran, and welcomed mediation efforts by third countries aimed at securing a lasting agreement. Tokyo, she said, will continue coordinating closely with Saudi Arabia and other international partners on diplomatic and energy-related issues.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman responded that Saudi Arabia is committed to ensuring stable energy supplies to global markets, including Japan, and intends to respond positively to requests for cooperation.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced significant disruption in recent months amid heightened regional conflict and instability, raising concerns about global supply security and contributing to volatility in energy prices worldwide.

News.Az