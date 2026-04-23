Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on possible reunion with Akopyan

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Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, has spoken publicly about the possibility of reuniting with his former spouse, Anna Akopyan, expressing cautious optimism about their relationship.

Speaking to journalists after a government meeting, Pashinyan said he has made efforts toward preserving his family and welcomed recent developments that could bring them back together. He noted that while he respected Akopyan’s earlier decision regarding their separation, he had not fully agreed with it and continued to hope for reconciliation, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“I am glad that this has happened, and I am happy to have another chance to preserve our family,” Pashinyan said, referring to their recent joint appearance at a car rally in Gyumri, where the two were seen together publicly.

The remarks come after Akopyan previously announced that her civil marriage with the Armenian prime minister had ended. Their recent public interaction has fueled speculation about a possible reconciliation, drawing attention both politically and personally as Pashinyan balances his public role with private life developments.

News.Az