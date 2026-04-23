Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slide as Iran talks stall

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US stock futures pulled back on Thursday as progress toward US–Iran peace talks stalled, while investors also assessed Tesla’s (TSLA) latest earnings ahead of a broader wave of corporate results, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) fell 0.4%, easing after another record-setting session for the benchmark index.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) dropped about 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) declined 0.3%.

Oil prices extended gains for a fourth consecutive day after Iran and the United States failed to schedule further peace talks, even after President Donald Trump extended the current truce indefinitely.

The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked as both sides continue to vie for control, pushing Brent crude futures (BZ=F) above $100 to around $103 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude (CL=F) rose above $94.

Investors are increasingly focused on earnings reports for direction as war-driven inflation concerns weigh on sentiment. Tesla shares initially rose following a better-than-expected earnings report but later reversed, falling around 2% after CEO Elon Musk pointed to a major capital expenditure plan that could pressure cash flow.

Elsewhere, ServiceNow (NOW) shares dropped 12% in premarket trading despite strong earnings, while IBM (IBM) fell 7% as slowing revenue growth fueled concerns that AI tools from Anthropic could disrupt its business.

Looking ahead, markets are awaiting quarterly results from American Express (AXP), Blackstone (BX), and American Airlines (AAL), along with a preliminary S&P Global report on April manufacturing activity, which may reflect the economic impact of the Iran conflict.

News.Az