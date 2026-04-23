Floods in southwestern Yemen kill 24, displace thousands

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Flooding in Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz has killed 24 people and affected more than 31,000 families, with total losses exceeding $15 million since late March, according to local authorities on Thursday.

Deputy Governor Moheeb al-Hakimi said during a press conference held in Taiz that floods have struck several districts of the province, resulting in the deaths of 24 people and affecting 31,260 families, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that the flooding has caused extensive damage across key sectors, with overall estimated losses surpassing $15 million.

Hakimi emphasized that these disasters are not isolated incidents, but are part of a chronic vulnerability linked to climate change, deteriorating infrastructure, rising food insecurity, and weak institutional capacity for early warning and emergency response.

Earlier, on April 14, the Yemeni government stated that flooding in Taiz had killed 22 people and left 21 others missing or injured, while also displacing more than 12,000 families.

Since late March, Yemen has been experiencing heavy rainfall that has triggered dozens of deaths and injuries, along with widespread destruction across several provinces, particularly in Taiz.

The country’s fragile infrastructure has further worsened the impact of the floods, intensifying the suffering of residents amid more than 11 years of war between government forces and the Houthi group.

News.Az