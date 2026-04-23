Qatar Airways resumes flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Damascus

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Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of flight operations between Doha and key destinations across the Middle East, reinstating daily services to the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

In an update on X, the air carrier said that starting 23 April 2026, it will resume daily flights to Dubai (DXB), and Sharjah (SHJ), with a daily service to Damascus (DAM) commencing on 1 May 2026, News.Az reports.

These resumptions are part of a phased restoration of Qatar Airways' global network, building on the airline's mid-April announcement confirming the expansion of its flight schedule from 16 June 2026 to more than 150 destinations across six continents.

Qatar Airways advises passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct, and updated.

If you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 15 September 2026, you are eligible for:

- Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to 31 October 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to availability and fare seasonality.

- If your flight is impacted, you remain eligible for additional fee-free changes until 31 October 2026.

- Refund of the unused ticket value. Please note that refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed.

News.Az