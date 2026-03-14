Azerbaijan evacuates 16 Indian students from Iran

The evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran is ongoing via the Astara state border checkpoint.

In the subsequent phase, 16 Indian students studying medicine in Tehran were evacuated through the “Astara” border checkpoint and entered Azerbaijani territory, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Among the evacuees were also citizens of Tajikistan (3) and Russia (1).

The evacuation process was conducted following the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other necessary procedures, with all essential measures taken at the border crossing to ensure a secure transition.

The evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran is conducted under the supervision of the relevant state institutions.