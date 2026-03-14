Indian transnational repression: Geneva report exposes targeting of Sikhs abroad - PHOTO/VIDEO

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The Baku Initiative Group (BTQ) and the Sikh Federation presented the report titled “Indian Transnational Repression” at the Geneva Press Club, highlighting systematic persecution of the Sikh community and other ethnic groups by the Indian government.

The presentation was attended by the director of the Geneva Press Club, international law experts, human rights defenders, and representatives from leading global media outlets including BBC and AFP, among others, News.Az reports.

⚡The Baku Initiative Group and the Sikh Federation presented a report titled “Indian Transnational Repression” at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 13, during an international conference on “Countering Indian Transnational Repression: Sikh Resistance and… pic.twitter.com/TrAvHGsZoJ — News.Az (@news_az) March 14, 2026

The 58-page report documents factual evidence of systematic pressure imposed by the Indian government on Sikh activists and diaspora members living abroad. It emphasizes that the authorities use violence, surveillance, intimidation, threats, and other forms of political persecution to silence critical voices outside India.

Affected Sikh representatives shared personal experiences, illustrating the Indian government’s long-term and deliberate policy of repression. The report highlights that any dissenting opinion is perceived as hostile by the current Indian administration and is actively targeted. The government’s approach is described as a pressure model designed to create fear and panic.

One of the most striking cases mentioned is the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada on June 18, 2023. The report notes that Canadian security agencies had previously warned Nijjar about a real threat to his life. Following the murder, Canada’s Prime Minister publicly accused the Indian government of involvement. The report also details actions by Indian diplomats in Canada and other countries aimed at creating a climate of intimidation and fear among Sikh activists.

Additionally, the report mentions that in November 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice charged individuals involved in a plot to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with links to Indian security and intelligence structures. Mediator Nikhil Gupta, implicated in this case, pleaded guilty to charges including contract killing and money laundering.

The report also highlights rising pressure on Sikh activists in the United Kingdom. Following protests outside India’s High Commission in London, actions linked to India’s National Investigation Agency intensified. Numerous Sikh dissidents in the UK experienced raids on family homes in India, and relatives were drawn into investigations. These measures are described as part of a transnational strategy to intimidate activists by targeting their families.

Another recent example occurred after BTQ organized the international conference “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other National Minorities in India: Current Realities” in January, supporting the just struggle of Sikhs. Following the event, Bual Moninder Singh, head of the Canadian Sikh Federation, and his family received death threats.

Participants of the event expressed their gratitude to BTQ for its active role in exposing transnational repression and bringing these persecutions to international attention. The report highlights that BTQ’s principled stance and consistent advocacy significantly contribute to the global fight against human rights violations.

Interestingly, the press conference, broadcast live across multiple platforms, suffered repeated cyberattacks, interrupted streams, and internet outages at the event venue.

News.Az