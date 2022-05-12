Azerbaijan exempts imported animal feed from customs duties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Products used to feed animals imported to Azerbaijan are exempted from 15 percent customs duty, the Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the "Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties", News.az reports

According to the decision, fish products or other marine mammal products soluble for animal feed, which does not contain dairy products or these products contain less than 10% by weight, dairy products not less than 50% by weight, but 75% by weight - less than 75% by weight of dairy products, non-dairy products or less than 10% by weight, dairy products not less than 10% by weight but not less than 50% by weight, dairy products not less than 50% by weight, not containing dairy products or these products are less than 10% by weight%, dairy products not less than 10% by weight%, but less than 50% by weight, milk Products containing not less than 50% by weight, not containing starch, glucose, glucose syrup, maltodextrin or maltodextrin syrup, but with dairy products, including beetroot with the addition of molasses, are exempt from import duties.

This decision is valid until December 31, 2022.

News.Az