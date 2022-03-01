Azerbaijan expects significant growth in e-procurement

+ ↺ − 16 px

A significant increase in electronic public procurement is expected in Azerbaijan this year, Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the Economy Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the press conference.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision on Tuesday held a press conference to sum up the outcomes of 2021.

"Last year, the fee for procurement participation was reduced, and the Cabinet of Ministers regulated it," Abbasbeyli said.

He noted that after the adoption of a new bill on public procurement in Azerbaijan, all purchases will be carried out electronically.

The Service Head said he hopes the new bill on public procurement will be adopted this year.

News.Az