Azerbaijan exports nearly 21 bcm of gas in 2025
- 17 Nov 2025 15:37
- 17 Nov 2025 16:19
- 1040305
- Economics
Photo: Shutterstock
Azerbaijan exported 20.648.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January–October 2025, marking a 3.23% decrease compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
Total gas export revenues for the period reached $7.417.7 billion.
For comparison, during the first 10 months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 6.848.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $21.338.8 billion.