Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exports nearly 21 bcm of gas in 2025

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan exports nearly 21 bcm of gas in 2025
Photo: Shutterstock

Azerbaijan exported 20.648.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January–October 2025, marking a 3.23% decrease compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Total gas export revenues for the period reached $7.417.7 billion.

For comparison, during the first 10 months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 6.848.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $21.338.8 billion.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      