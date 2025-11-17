Azerbaijan exports nearly 21 bcm of gas in 2025

Azerbaijan exported 20.648.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January–October 2025, marking a 3.23% decrease compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Total gas export revenues for the period reached $7.417.7 billion.

For comparison, during the first 10 months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 6.848.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $21.338.8 billion.

