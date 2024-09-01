News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Gas Export
Tag:
Gas Export
Azerbaijan exports nearly 21 bcm of gas in 2025
17 Nov 2025-15:37
Azerbaijan and Ukraine strengthen partnership after plane tragedy and Moscow’s indifference – INTERVIEW
12 Sep 2025-11:00
Azerbaijan exports nearly 4 bcm of gas to Europe in four months
13 May 2025-10:32
Azerbaijan exports nearly 3 bcm of gas to Europe in Q1 2025
14 Apr 2025-11:42
Russia doubts quick restart of gas exports to Europe via Nord Stream pipelines
14 Mar 2025-14:11
Azerbaijan scaled up gas exports in 2024
15 Jan 2025-10:11
Russia's Gazprom to suspend gas exports to Moldova from January 1
28 Dec 2024-20:42
Qatar threatens to halt gas exports to EU over new sustainability legislation
23 Dec 2024-09:49
Azerbaijan exports over 23.5 bcm of natural gas in 2024
18 Dec 2024-10:54
Azerbaijan exports 11.7 bcm of gas to Europe in 2024
11 Dec 2024-11:19
Latest News
Pope Leo XIV cautions against 'zeal for war' amid global unrest
Trump to meet Colombian president for talks in early February
U.S. team arrives in Venezuela for first time since Maduro's arrest
Berlin to host conference on Sudan aid
US intercepts fifth sanctioned tanker, controls Venezuelan oil
US to exit 66 international bodies, impacting climate efforts
Secret meeting details fuel fresh controversy over AZAL crash
Why Iran’s protests keep returning despite years of repression
Majid Takht Ravanchi: Armenia-Iran strategic partnership document in progress
EU states approve controversial Mercosur deal with Latin America
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31