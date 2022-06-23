Azerbaijan expresses readiness to support BSTDB efforts to increase capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to support the efforts of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to increase its capital, the country’s minister of finance said on Thursday.

Samir Sharifov made the remarks while speaking at the 24th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the BSTDB in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the bank was able to significantly increase its capital in 2021.

“In the current geopolitical situation, Azerbaijan has expressed its willingness to contribute to the bank's efforts to increase its capital,” he added.

He said that the Black Sea region today is faced with an unprecedented situation. Minister Sharifov stressed that the situation in Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, threatening trade, food and energy security, the minister said.

