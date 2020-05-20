Azerbaijan extends period of residence for visa-less migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The period of residence of migrants without a visa in Azerbaijan has been automatically extended, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

“The period of residence was extended until May 31,” he added. “A migrant had to apply for an extension of the period of residence in the country. This issue was resolved. The period of residence of these people, without an appeal, was extended by 60 days.”

“This period will expire in May, so a new decision has been made for the period of residence of these people, without an appeal, to be extended until the borders are opened. Afterwards, their appeals will be considered and decisions will be made."

News.Az