Azerbaijan, GECF discuss cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Wednesday held a meeting with Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the GECF.

“As part of the OPEC event in Vienna, we met with Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, to exchange views on Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the organization, and the development of the global gas sector,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.

