Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for economic, transport cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, who is on a working visit to Georgia, has met with the country’s Vice Prime-Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in the spheres of economy, transport and logistics between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on the regional transport corridors.

News.Az