Azerbaijan hands over NAM chairmanship to Uganda
- 19 Jan 2024 11:16
The chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday attended the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
During the summit, FM Bayramov presented a report on substantial and institutional activities carried out by Azerbaijan during its NAM chairmanship.
Later on, the Azerbaijani side handed over the NAM chairmanship to Uganda.