Azerbaijan hands over NAM chairmanship to Uganda

The chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday attended the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the summit, FM Bayramov presented a report on substantial and institutional activities carried out by Azerbaijan during its NAM chairmanship.

Later on, the Azerbaijani side handed over the NAM chairmanship to Uganda.

