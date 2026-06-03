Iran rejects Rubio’s claims of assassination plots against US officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has strongly rejected allegations by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Tehran is seeking to assassinate American officials, accusing Washington of attempting to portray itself as a victim while ignoring what it called its own record of war crimes against the Iranian people.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed Rubio’s claims, describing them as an effort by the United States to distort reality and deflect attention from its own actions, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Baghaei said the allegations reflected a mindset that projects its own conduct onto others.

“Everyone imagines others according to their own creed,” he wrote in a post on his X account on Wednesday, adding: “Playing the victim cannot whitewash the savage war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity that you have committed against the Iranian nation.”

According to Press TV, Baghaei was responding to remarks made by Rubio during a congressional hearing, in which the US Secretary of State claimed that Iran was seeking to target American officials.

News.Az