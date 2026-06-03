Iran condemns reported US strikes, warns of retaliation

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Iran's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned what it described as overnight US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, warning that Tehran would use "all its capabilities" to respond, including by targeting the source of the attacks.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the alleged strikes were launched in the early hours of the day from "two countries in the region", which it identified as Kuwait and Bahrain, reNews.Azports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

The ministry said the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding reached on 9 April and constituted a breach of international law.

"These aggressive actions not only violate the ceasefire understanding of 9 April but also constitute a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle prohibiting the use of force under Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter and international law," the statement said.

The statement hit out at what it described as Washington's "colonial use of the territory and facilities of regional countries to advance its aggressive plans against Iran" and noted the "direct and clear responsibility of the rulers of Kuwait and Bahrain in relation to last night's aggressive actions."

"The action of any country in allowing aggressor parties to use its land, sea, or air territory, or facilities and bases located within its territory, to carry out or support military aggression against Iran constitutes a clear violation of fundamental rules of international law and the principle of good neighbourliness," the statement said.

It added that, under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, such conduct is "tantamount to committing an act of aggression against Iran".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it holds the "American-Zionist aggressors and all parties that assist them in committing acts of aggression against Iran by placing their territory and facilities at their disposal" fully responsible for the consequences of the current situation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in exercising its inherent right to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, will use all its capabilities to confront aggressive actions, including through targeting the origin and source of aggressive attacks," the statement said.

News.Az