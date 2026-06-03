Court sentences, arrests reported across Iran in protest-related and other cases

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Iranian authorities have issued new prison sentences and carried out arrests in a series of cases involving individuals linked to the 2025–2026 nationwide protests, as well as other judicial proceedings, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Morteza Kiani, who was arrested during the 2025 protests in Izeh, has been sentenced by Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Izeh to six months and one day in prison on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security.” According to HRANA, he was acquitted of earlier charges of insulting the Supreme Leader and propaganda against the state. He was released on bail in January 2026 after spending several weeks in detention, News.Az reports, citing HRANA.

In a separate case, the Khuzestan Provincial Court of Appeals upheld two-year prison sentences for Esmail Sheikhinia and Saeed Maghsoudi, both arrested during the 2026 nationwide protests in Izeh. The men were also given additional penalties, including a two-year travel ban and one year of mandatory attendance at a local morality enforcement office.

According to court documents cited by HRANA, the pair were convicted under provisions related to “disrupting public order” under Note to Article 286 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code. They were initially tried by the Ahvaz Revolutionary Court and later transferred to Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz following their arrest in December 2025.

In another case, Barsa Maleki, a member of Iran’s Baha’i community from Mashhad, was sentenced by Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Mashhad to two years and one day in prison, an 80-million-toman fine, and six years of deprivation of social rights. He was convicted under Article 500 bis of the Islamic Penal Code on charges related to alleged “deviant” educational or propaganda activities.

Maleki was arrested in January 2026 during a gathering in Mashhad and released on bail after 24 days in detention.

Separately, Seyed Sadra Hosseini, a University of Tehran graduate and bookseller, was arrested in Tehran on 1 June 2026 and taken to an undisclosed location. At the time of reporting, no information was available regarding the reasons for his arrest, the charges against him, or his place of detention.

HRANA said details of the cases remain limited in several instances.

News.Az