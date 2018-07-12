Azerbaijan improves in Global Innovation Index 2018 rating

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has improved results in the Global Innovation Index 2018 rating, the Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend July 11.

Compared to last year's rating, Azerbaijan has improved its positions in the "Institutions", "Human capital and science", "Business development" and "Development of technology and knowledge economy" categories.

Azerbaijan ranks 82nd in the ranking, and this figure has remained unchanged compared to the previous year. The best result of Azerbaijan - 26th place was achieved in the "innovative resources" sub-index of the fourth category - "Development of domestic market".

The investment index holds the third place in the rating in the same sub-index in the "Development of the domestic market" category, and the business environment indicator holds 38th place in the "Institutions" category.

Azerbaijan ranks very high as per indicators entitled as "Cooperation between universities and industry" – 33rd place and "Cluster development" – 34th place.

Azerbaijan is also 37th in the "Dissemination of knowledge" category, as per the innovative results sub-index in the context of the "Development of technology and knowledge economy" category.

Global Innovation Index 2018 is a joint publication of Cornell University (USA), INSEAD business school (France) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which covers 126 countries.

The GII 2018 rating is the average of the following two sub-indices. The "innovative resources" sub-index allows to evaluate the elements of the national economy in which innovation processes take place, and which are divided into five groups: 1 - institutions; 2 - human capital and science; 3 - infrastructure; 4 – development of the domestic market and 5 - business development.

The "innovation results" sub-index reflects the actual results of innovation activity in two groups: 6 – technology and knowledge economy development and 7 – creative activity development.

In general, the rating is based on 82 indicators covering the potential, performance and framework conditions of innovation activities, which represent the above-listed seven groups-characteristics of innovative activity.

The main objective of the GII publication is to provide opportunities for evaluation of mechanisms of stimulation of innovative activities.

The leader of the GII 2018 is Switzerland, which is followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK and Singapore. The top ten most innovative countries also include the USA, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Ireland.

