Iran says failed U.S. missile hit Kuwait airport, blames Gulf

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated that a malfunctioning US Patriot missile struck a Kuwaiti airport on Tuesday and denied any Iranian attack, according to media linked to the regime.

This comes after Kuwait banished two Iranian diplomats and declared them persona non grata, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

Iran's charge d'affairs was summoned after the strikes, and Kuwait's Foreign Ministry reduced the number of Iranian diplomats in the country.

Notably, Iran had originally said that Kuwait and Bahrain bore "direct and clear responsibility" for the attack on the airport and the attacks on the region, alleging their territory and facilities had been used to support US military operations against Iran.

Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defense and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting the source of any future attacks.

One person died, and over 60 people were injured after Iran targeted Kuwait International Airport with missiles and drones. Several flights were diverted from the airport, and all aviation traffic in the country was suspended.

Some structural damage was sustained to Terminal One of the airport.

News.Az