Azerbaijan, Iran launch joint military exercise

The Azerbaijani Army’s Land Forces and the Ground Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have launched a joint tactical exercise.

Photo: mod.gov.az

The exercise, dubbed “Araz - 2024”, is being conducted in Aslanduz settlement, Iran’s Arabil province, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Ahead of the exercise, a command-staff meeting involving senior officials from both countries set the sequence of stages and specific episodes, while ensuring safety protocols were communicated.Following this, the opening ceremony took place, and military personnel were briefed on the terrain where the exercise would unfold.

